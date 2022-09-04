BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Pool worth $1,908,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 42.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 0.9 %

Pool stock opened at $339.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.84. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

