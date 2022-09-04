Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

