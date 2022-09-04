BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $1,929,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

NYSE:TSN opened at $74.62 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

