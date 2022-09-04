Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

