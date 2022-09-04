BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,768 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,493,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of Global Payments worth $2,530,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 17,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 689.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

