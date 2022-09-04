BlackRock Inc. Acquires 387,318 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.72% of Zebra Technologies worth $2,353,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.04 and its 200 day moving average is $355.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

