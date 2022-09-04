Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,414,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.57.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

