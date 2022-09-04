BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Essex Property Trust worth $2,227,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $265.98 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average of $301.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

