Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $2,200,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

