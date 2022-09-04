BlackRock Inc. Purchases 801,335 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $2,154,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2,405.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

