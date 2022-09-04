PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.91% of PACCAR worth $2,115,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.