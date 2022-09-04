BlackRock Inc. Has $2.07 Billion Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,444,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.68% of Camden Property Trust worth $2,068,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 83.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,110,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 296.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.