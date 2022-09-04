Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Ameren has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $283,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

