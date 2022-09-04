Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Albemarle by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $259.88 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

