Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

