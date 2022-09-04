Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.38 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

