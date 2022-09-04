Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 858 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comerica were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after buying an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comerica to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

