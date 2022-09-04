Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHD opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

