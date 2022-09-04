ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of ANSYS worth $44,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $244.63 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

