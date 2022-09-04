Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

