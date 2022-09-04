Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

