Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $54,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,493. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

