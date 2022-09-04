Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,406 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $45,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $187.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

