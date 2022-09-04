Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $41,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

