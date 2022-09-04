Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,279 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 43.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 203.7% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

