Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,705.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

