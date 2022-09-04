Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,836 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Newmark Group worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

Newmark Group Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Newmark Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.