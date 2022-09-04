Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Spirit Airlines worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

