Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $1,449,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

