Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 4,805 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

