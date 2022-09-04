Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275,466 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.