Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.