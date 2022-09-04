Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,756 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Oceaneering International worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $940.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.77. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

