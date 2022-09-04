Contrasting PlayAGS (AGS) & The Competition

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PlayAGS to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PlayAGS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 380 6 2.58

PlayAGS currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.83%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 33.42%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares PlayAGS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PlayAGS and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -12.30 PlayAGS Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 51.76

PlayAGS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s peers have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

