Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after acquiring an additional 609,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

