APG Asset Management N.V. Has $71.99 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263,174 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 152,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $71,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

GOLD opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

