Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Welltower by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

