Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 975 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,949,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HWM. KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

