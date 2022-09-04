Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

About Valero Energy



Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

