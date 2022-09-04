Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.17 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Institutional Trading of Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Toro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

