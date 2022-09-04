Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after purchasing an additional 308,557 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 884.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.