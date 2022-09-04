Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yiren Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Yiren Digital worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

