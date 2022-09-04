Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yiren Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
