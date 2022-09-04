Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 975 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

