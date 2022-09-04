Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MINC stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.