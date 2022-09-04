Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

