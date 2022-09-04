Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Holdings Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,387.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,866 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,597,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 238.5% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $53.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52.

