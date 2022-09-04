Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

