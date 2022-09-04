Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 102,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.28 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

