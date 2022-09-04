BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Stake Reduced by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $15,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $58.01 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.