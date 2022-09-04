Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

